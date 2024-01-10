35-year-old woman killed in crash after losing control of her Caravan, Lake Co. deputies say

WEBBER TOWNSHIP — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Webber Township.

Deputies responded to the intersection of M-37 and 44th Street in Webber Township for the crash. The initial investigation found that a Dodge Grand Caravan traveling south on M-37 lost control and moved into the path of a Chevy Tahoe traveling north on M-37, striking the driver’s side of the Grand Caravan, deputies said.

The driver of the Caravan, a 35-year-old female from Irons, had to be extracted at the scene, deputies said.

The two female occupants of the Tahoe were taken to Corewell Health Hospital in Ludington with what appear to be minor injuries, officials said.

The female of the Caravan was taken to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, but she was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

Also, the ambulance that was taking the driver of the Caravan to the hospital was struck by another motorist, and a second ambulance was called to help. No injuries were reported in this separate crash.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Lake County 911 Central Dispatch, Webber Fire Dept and AA Collision.