Winter hunting season update from the Michigan DNR

Apply now for a spring turkey license

The spring turkey application period is Jan. 1 - Feb. 1. You can buy an application for $5 online at eLicense, over the counter or in the DNR Hunt Fish app.

See the 2024 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations Summary, available at Michigan.gov/Turkey, for application information and area quotas.

Still want to hunt deer with a bow? Head south

Hunters still seeking to take deer this season can plan to archery hunt in southeastern Michigan through the end of the month. Archery deer hunting in the urban deer management zone of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties is extended through Jan. 31.

The extended hunt is both a chance for hunters to pursue high-quality deer and an opportunity for local officials to manage urban deer conflicts in their communities. Hunting is one option that can be used to decrease human-deer conflicts by controlling deer population numbers in affected areas.

Licenses for this season include a deer license, a deer combo license or an antlerless deer license. All rules and regulations for the archery season apply.

Hunters should check local ordinances in the communities where they are interested in hunting to make sure hunting is allowed and to see whether only specific areas are open for the extended season.

State game and wildlife areas in all three counties are open to hunting during this extended season. Find state game and wildlife areas in the interactive mapping tool, Mi-HUNT.

For deer season regulations, see the 2023 Hunting Regulations Summary, available at Michigan.gov/Deer.

Small game hunting through March

There is still plenty of time to enjoy some small game hunting this winter.

Cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare: now through March 31.

Fox and gray squirrel (black phase included): now through March 31.

Season dates, bag limits and small game hunting regulations are available in the 2023 Hunting Regulations Summary and at Michigan.gov/SmallGame.

Fur harvesting

Hunting seasons:

Bobcat hunting opportunities available; see the Furbearer Harvest Regulations Summary for open units, season dates and bag limits.

Coyote hunting: open year-round.

Fox (gray and red) hunting: open through March 1.

Raccoon hunting: open through March 31.

Trapping seasons:

Coyote and fox (gray and red) trapping: open through March 1.

Raccoon trapping: open through March 31.

Badger, beaver, coyote, fox, mink, muskrat, otter and raccoon trapping opportunities are available; see the Furbearer Harvest Regulations Summary for open units, season dates and bag limits.

Fur harvesting regulations, bag limits and season dates are available in the 2023 Furbearer Harvest Regulations Summary and at Michigan.gov/Trapping.