School bus crash causes power outage in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a school bus crashed on Monday night.

They say a Dean Transportation bus crashed into a tree and power line pole on E. Silver Lake Road in Traverse City. The crash caused a power outage in the area.

Deputies say eight people were onboard, including six students. It took crews about an hour to get everyone safely off the bus.

The driver was taken to the hospital with leg injuries. Deputies say none of the students sustained major injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.