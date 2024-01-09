On The Road: Subs, Starters and More at Crusted Creations 231

Crusted Creations 231 is your local pizza and sub restaurant in Big Rapids.

The restaurant opened in 2021 with a variety of foods to try besides pizza and subs.

Some items that are new on the menu include their spinach and artichoke dip with homemade chips, truffle fries, and loaded hash browns.

Crusted Creations 231 is committed to adding new tasty dishes along the way and won’t stop here! Burgers will be the next thing added on the menu.

