Driver education in Northern Michigan takes advantage of wintery weather

The snow has finally appeared for the first time in 2024. The snowy conditions can make the roadways hazardous for drivers but a Northern Michigan driving school says this is the best time practicing putting the rubber to the pavement.

Co-owner of Drive My Way Driver Education, Ashley Ingraham said the snowy weather helps them teach students critical skills that every new driver should have experience with before getting a license.

“Anybody can drive on a sunny, beautiful day. But in order to be good at the adverse for the dark, the rain, the fog, the snow, you have to get out and do it,” said Ingraham.

Ingraham said a lot of parents and new drivers get worried about driving in the snow but living in Northern Michigan, it’s a skill every driver needs to learn.

“You’re not going to be good at something unless you do it. The more you practice that skill, the better you’re going to be at it,” said Ingraham.

Ingraham said there’s a huge difference between driving in the winter as opposed to when the roads are clear and dry.

“The minute you’re in it, it is very different than just reading it out of a textbook. You think you’re going to be calm, cool and collected, and then something happens, and you panic,” said Ingraham.

She said it’s fun to see the progression as they get more experience.

“Watching the kids learn what intimidates them at first, and then after they slide a couple of times or they recover or they get to a stop sign, the third time, they hit the gas too hard and they remember and they gently and they don’t spin out that time and they get, Hey, I didn’t spin out that time,” said Ingraham.

Freshman Trey Sparks said he came here ready to learn the fundamentals.

“Just basics of knowing turn right, put blinker on or one switch plans or be aware of what’s left, which right. You know,” said Ingraham.

He said he’s glad he’s taking driver’s education in winter.

“I think it’s like really good idea because you get the whole year and like you get the snow just instead of normal concrete, you know, the ice, too,” said Sparks.

Ingraham said it’s not just students who should practice their winter driving skills but all drivers.

“I get adults who call me and they’re like, Will you take me out in the winter? I don’t have experience. I’m from downstate, I’m from Texas, and I want to go out,” said Ingraham.

Ingraham said the only time she advises against taking advantage of the winter conditions to practice is when it’s icy out. That’s the only time she recalls cancelling class.