Cherryland Humane Society receives recognition for being a no-kill shelter

The Cherryland Humane Society located in Grand Traverse County, received an incredible recognition.

“We were recently given an award from the Best Friends Animal Society for being a no-kill shelter and for achieving a 90% adoption rate in our shelter, too,” said Naomi Lawson-Pobuda, Communications and Marketing Manager.

And the reason behind receiving this award is the hard work and mindset that the employees and volunteers hold tightly to.

“Here at Cherryland, we don’t give up on any animal. We have some residents that are a little more tricky to adopt that have been at the shelter for over two years. We strongly believe that there is a family out there for every single dog and cat in our community,” said Naomi.

Being able to say that Cherryland is a no -kill shelter with a 90% adoption rate is huge.

“It means a lot to be recognized by such a prestigious organization because sometimes it can be pretty emotional and trying. And, you know, we’re trying to find homes for these long-term animals. So, to be recognized for that, it means a lot to us. Kind of keeps us going,” Naomi said.

And without the volunteers, Cherryland Humane Society wouldn’t be where it is today.

“We have a very small staff of 13 people. So, the dozens of volunteers that come every morning to walk the dogs every day, to play with the dogs and get the cats out of their condos, it makes them better pets for people’s families to get adopted as well,” said Naomi.

One furry friend in particular has received amazing care from Cherryland and is looking for his forever home.

“Ziggy was transferred to us from an organization called Bark Nation and Bark Nation’s focus is solely on rescuing Pit Bulls from dogfighting rings all over the country. And although Ziggy is an angel, he’s so sweet, as you’ll see, he’s such a sweet dog. People hear the word dogfighting and they become a little hesitant. But it’s unfounded because he is such a good dog where maybe he might be a long-term resident in other shelters and then he might be subject to euthanization. Here, he’ll be at the shelter until he finds a home, but hopefully that’s very soon because he’s such a good dog and he loves every human,” Naomi said.

The shelter needs your help to continue finding homes for animals and saving them year after year.

“If anybody is interested in volunteering, we have a volunteer orientation every month on a Saturday morning. We would love to have anybody help, and we need help in all different ways,” stated Naomi.

Checkout volunteer opportunities here.









