Alpena driver leads deputies on chase, crashing several times along the way

ACME — Deputies say an Alpena man was arrested after leading them on a chase Monday night.

They saw a driver in a Chrysler cross the center line headed south and nearly hit several vehicles. Deputies turned on their lights and siren, but the driver didn’t stop.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver tried to turn onto 4-Mile Road but hit the curb. The driver then turned around and took off back north on US-31.

The chase took deputies down Mt. Hope Road and finally to the intersection of M-72 and US-31 (Acme Corners), where deputies say the driver hit another vehicle.

They say the Chrysler driver still didn’t stop, turning into a hotel parking lot and hitting a cargo container.

The driver took off on foot, but was quickly caught. The suspect was charged with Operating Under the Influence – Third Offense, Flee and Elude, Resisting and Obstructing, Driving While License Suspended, and Open Intoxicants.