Today marks the Grand Opening for the new, larger Central Motorsports

Today marks the Grand Opening for the new Central Motorsports after it merged with another local dealer, Recker Motorsports to create one of the largest and oldest stores in the area.

Sporting popular brands such as Honda, Polaris, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Husqvarna, and KTM the new Central Motorsports carries 11 brands and a wide range of powersport equipment as well as gear and maintenance services on all of their carried brands.

Central Motorsports

From ATVs to Side-By-Sides to motocross no matter how you adventure, there is something for everyone at the new Central Motorsports. There are even a number of products designed and built just for kids to introduce them to the wide world of powersports.

Advertisement

Central Motorsports

What really separates Central Motorsports from the rest of the pack is that they truly offer everything that you will need under one roof. Not just equipment sales, but protective gear and maintenance equipment to make sure tat you, your family, and your ride are all safe from the elements. If you are to experience a technical issue with your equipment, the knowledgeable repair technicians at Central Motorsports are ready to get to set right.

Today is the day to celebrate the Grand Opening of Central Motorsports in Mt. Pleasant. If you have any questions or would like to explore their current inventory, visit the Central Motorsports website.