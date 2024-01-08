Roscommon Co. kayaker drowns in Dunham Lake

ROSCOMMON COUNTY — Michigan State Police said Monday that a Sanford man died in a drowning accident Sunday.

On Jan. 7 around 10:45 a.m., a passerby called 911 after observing a person in the water in Dunham Lake next to a kayak and stated that they believed the person was drowning.

The caller attempted to rescue the person but were unsuccessful, troopers said.

The person in the water may have been using the kayak to break the ice and fish from it, troopers said.

A trooper from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post responded along with deputies from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies deployed their ice rescue, air boats and dive team but were unable to save the man.

The Roscommon County Dive Team eventually was able to recover the body of the man, identified as a 24-year-old from Sanford.

Responding agencies included the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office, conservation officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Denton Township Police Department, and fire departments from Nester, Richfield, Markey, Lake Townships along with Butman Township Fire from Gladwin County.



