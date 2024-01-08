New tech helps Cherry Capital Airport reduce cancellations to almost none

New tech helps Cherry Capital Airport reduce cancelations to almost none

TRAVERSE CITY — This year’s first major snowstorm is headed for Northern Michigan, and Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) said they’ll be using some new technology to help get planes in and out.

An instrument landing system installed back in November helps pilots navigate through low visibility.

Dan Sal, TVC Chief Operating Officer, says this technology has reduced cancellations to almost zero.

“We put in the instrument landing system Nov. 30,” said Sal. “When the clouds get lower and the visibility drops, that’s when the pilots can use the system to come into this side of the runway, the Garfield side of the runway going to the east.”

Cherry Capital Airport says pilots were thrilled to have the new system, especially ahead of winter.