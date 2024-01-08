Michigan and Washington MSP: stay safe while you celebrate the National Championship

As Michigan and Washington face off in the National Championship, Michigan State Police and Washington State Police are teaming up to stop impaired driving.

The two organizations held a joint press conference on Monday to let people know that the real winners will be those who stay safe.

They encourage everyone to celebrate their teams but say there’s never an excuse to get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking.

“We’re very excited that we have a team in the National Championship finals, and we want individuals to celebrate the state of Michigan and the team going into the championship game, but we also ask motorists to celebrate responsibly,” said Spl/Lt. Michelle Robinson, Michigan State Police Sixth District.

If you do need to travel, MSP says to designate a sober driver, and to report and drunk driving you see on the road.