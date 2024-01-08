Catholic Diocese of Gaylord responds to sexual abuse report by attorney general

GAYLORD — The Diocese of Gaylord held a news conference after a Michigan Attorney General’s report released on Monday exposed a long history of clergy members accused of sexual abuse.

More than two dozen former clergy members affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Gaylord are accused of sexually abusing children or engaging in inappropriate relationships since 1950.

28 clergy were named in the report, and 12 of those are still living. The Diocese says those 12 are not active priests or deacons in Gaylord.

Bishop Jeffery Walsh says numerous steps are taken when an allegation is brought forward and that these matters are taken incredibly seriously.

“Sadly, all of this information shows the very human side of the church, which is not immune from the brokenness that we find in our humanity. Continuous learning and refining our practices to build a safer environment has contributed to the decline in alleged sexual abuse by clergy,” said Bishop Walsh.

Monday’s report is the second of seven promised by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. She previously released a report on the Diocese of Marquette in 2022 and plans to release another report within six months.

You can read the full report here.