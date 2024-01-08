2 men found dead in pickup truck in a Gladwin Co. pond

GLADWIN COUNTY — The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that two men were found dead in a pond.

On Jan. 7 around 4 p.m., Gladwin County Central Dispatch received an emergency call to the 4700 block of Beaverton Clare Road.

The caller reported they found a pickup truck and two men in a pond, officials said. Deputies and emergency personnel went to the scene and found that the two men were dead, officials said.

The pickup and the men were recovered from the pond, deputies said.

The men were identified as Carl Allbee, 65, of Beaverton, and John Frank, 59, of Beaverton.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Beaverton Fire Department and additional members from the Billings Dive Team. The incident is currently under investigation, deputies said.