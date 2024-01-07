Michigan Department of Health and Human services recalling three brands of applesauce, may contain lead

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently made a Facebook post, letting the public know that 3 brands of applesauce are being recalled.

They say that WanaBana, Schnucks, or Weis cinnamon apple puree pouches may contain high levels of lead.

They say that anyone who has consumed these products should contact their health care providers to discuss blood level testing.

They say that children and infants are most at risk of health problems from lead.

To learn more on this recall, click here.