Cadillac Freedom Festival planning an aerial drone show for this year’s festivities

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Freedom Festival made a comeback last year, and they’re promising that it’ll be even better than ever this year.

The Cadillac Freedom Festival takes place around the Fourth of July. It’s a festival to celebrate our freedom and to honor our veterans.

And organizers just announced an exciting addition.

This years Fire on the Water tribute will feature an aerial drone show. One hundred drones from Starlight Aerial Productions will light up the night sky over Lake Cadillac. The performance, set to music, will display scenes of freedom and bravery.

“Come down, have some fun, enjoy the show, celebrate our freedom, celebrate our country’s birth, and just get to know a few more people have some fun. There’s going to be a lot of live entertainment,” John Dykstra, the president of the board for the Cadillac Freedom Festival, said.

The festival will still feature a fireworks display.

The drone show will start on July 5 at dusk.