Traverse City Downtown Development Authority CEO announces resignation

TRAVERSE CITY — On Friday, Jan. 4, Jean Derenzy announced that she would not be renewing her contract with the DDA.

Derenzy was the first woman to lead the Traverse City DDA and has been CEO for the past six years.

She said navigating Traverse City through the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the most notable successes for the DDA during her tenure.

In a statement issued Friday, Derenzy said in part:

“In addition to steering us through these difficult times, our collective efforts have led to significant achievements that I will always cherish. These include the successful implementation of the Lower Boardman/Ottaway Unified Plan, the strategic purchase of Rotary Square with the aid of $3 million in grants, fostering new apartment living downtown, developing a comprehensive long-term strategy for a new TIF Plan, and the transformation of State Street to two-way traffic. These milestones, among many others, are a testament to our collaborative efforts and the visionary leadership of the Board.”

Derenzy said she provided the Board with 60 days’ notice, and is willing to continue on a month-to-month basis while a new CEO is selected.