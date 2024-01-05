Redistricting commission to appeal to U.S. Supreme Court

Michigan’s redistricting commission has voted to appeal a recent ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court and warned that redrawing efforts may delay the filing deadline for the Michigan House.

The decision was spurred by a Dec. 21 federal court decision which ruled that the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission violated the Voting Rights Act by unfairly diluting Black voting power in 13 Detroit House and Senate districts. The Commission held a special meeting on Dec. 28 but was unable to achieve a quorum and officially respond to the ruling due to member absences and resignations.

With just five hours notice, the Commission held a follow-up special meeting on Jan. 4 where members voted 8-1 to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court and request a stay on the federal court ruling while the appeal is considered. Two members abstained, including two of the three newly selected commissioners, while two were absent from the meeting.

The appeal is the latest milestone in a tumultuous few weeks for the Commission — and next steps still remain unclear. The Commission is due in court Friday afternoon to make its case for a stay on the ruling, which they expect to be denied.

Steven Liedel, an attorney specializing in government policy and practice with Dykema, said that the court “seems to have an expectation of a plan to redraw the affected districts in a timely manner so that elections in the State House of Representatives in those districts can occur.”

As the 2024 election quickly approaches, parties are having to contend with election planning and filing deadlines.

In a Friday filing, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the Bureau of Elections is “uncertain whether it can put in place district changes without risk of error or disruption to the 2024 elections.” She wrote that the presidential primary on Feb. 27 would complicate the updating of the state’s qualified voter file in time for the April 23 filing deadline for legislative primary elections, estimating that the process could take anywhere from 4-12 weeks.

The Commission proposed an alternate timeline, suggesting redrawing take place by Feb. 2, followed by a 45-day objection period and an April 29 deadline for the Court to enter a final order adopting the maps. The Commission proposes shifting the deadline for the House primary election to May 13. The process would likely be informed by a Special Master, who would be appointed by the panel and serve as a liaison for the Commission’s work.

Liedel said he could see the April 23 filing deadline being pushed by a court order to accommodate for the work of the Commission. In their filing, commissioners said that a later filing deadline would allow the Aug. 6 primary to take place as planned and lead to minimal confusion among candidates, since the filing required a fee payment rather than a nominating petition.

Legal counsel for the Commission and the group of former Detroit lawmakers who sued the body are set to meet back in federal court Friday afternoon to discuss the next steps for the Commission’s work.

The Commission also briefly discussed the possibility of raising their own salaries to previous full-time levels to make up for the extra work required by the further redrawing of maps and work in the coming months. That motion was tabled until the next meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Jan. 11. The salary of executive director Edward Woods was raised back to full-time levels, retroactive to Jan. 1, in a 8-1 vote.