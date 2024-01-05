Real Estate One donates over $2,900 to the Father Fred Foundation

TRAVERSE CITY — A Northern Michigan non-profit received a generous donation Friday.

Real Estate One presented the Father Fred Foundation a check in the amount of just over $2,900. The money was raised from their Ladles of Love Fundraiser Campaign.

Father Fred said that while the need has been raised over the past year, so has the generous donations coming in.

“It’s very important to give back to the community and the community that supports us. So those who can do the need is really, really high, you know, due to the economy and inflation, everything that’s going on. So numbers are way up. But we’re glad to be here to help people and help the community,” DeAnna Fulco from Real Estate One said.

Father Fred is always accepting donations and are holding their next Frostbite Food Drive in late February.