MIGOP chair Karamo faces another removal effort

A Saturday meeting has been scheduled to consider removing embattled MIGOP chair Kristina Karamo as opposition among party members continues to grow.

Financial pressures, electoral defeats and personal infighting have further compounded pressure on Karamo and the MIGOP, a party that controlled all levels of state government just six years ago.

Bree Moeggenberg, a state committee member who has supported efforts to remove Karamo, said a previously planned Dec. 27 meeting never took place, leading to a properly scheduled Jan. 6 special meeting.

Advertisement

At the meeting, Karamo could be removed by a 75% vote of the GOP state committee, or through a 66% vote that alters the party’s bylaws to lower the threshold for her removal.

Karamo has said she doesn’t believe the meeting is legitimate and that state committee members did not follow the proper process to call the gathering.

“Is anyone surprised that she’s not going to recognize the meeting?,” Moeggenberg asked. “We are definitely having the meeting on Saturday, without a doubt.”

Moeggenberg didn’t provide an exact number of state committee members she expected to vote against Karamo but said there were likely more than the 57 members who attended an alternate meeting to discuss Karamo’s removal in December.

Advertisement

Karamo did not respond to a request for comment but told 9&10 News in December that these efforts exposed some MIGOP members as “networked operatives, posing as patriots invested in returning MIGOP to an organization that functioned as controlled opposition.” She has since characterized efforts to remove her as the bidding of the “deep state.”

In late December, eight of 13 GOP congressional district chairs called on Karamo to resign in an open letter.

“Please have the grace, courage and love of our state to accept the fact that at this most critical time in our nation’s history, the Michigan Republican Party needs someone else in leadership,” they wrote.

If Karamo were removed, co-chair Melinda Pego would temporarily take her position. Pego signed a petition to support holding a vote on Karamo’s removal.

Advertisement

Moeggenberg said that if Karamo is removed, the party needs to return to effective voter outreach and reconnecting with boosters who Karamo has often ignored or antagonized.

“We all have to double down and build trust with all of the disenfranchised voters and the donors,” she said. “Right now the way that everything is sitting under the Karamo administration we are making that voter base diminish — and we’re already losers in the state as Republicans.”

Since being elected by members of the party in February 2023, Karamo has overseen numerous interpersonal and financial troubles.

During a July 8 executive committee meeting, Mark DeYoung, chairman of the Clare County Republican Party, was hospitalized after a party activist who was unhappy that the meeting was closed “kicked him in the crotch,” according to a Clare police report. The activist, James Chapman, was later charged with assault and battery and disturbing the peace.

Advertisement

Internal banking documents obtained by Associated Press showed that the party had $35,000 cash on hand as of Aug. 10, while party leadership detailed in October that the party had over $500,000 in debt. Karamo has repeatedly railed against “establishment” Republican donors and directed fundraising efforts towards individual supporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.