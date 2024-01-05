Foodie Fridays with Chef Sherry Ronning: Healthy griddle cooking

Chef Sherry of From Michigan to the Table joins us for another Foodie Friday!

We’re starting the New Year off right with a healthy griddle recipe, chicken stir fry. Packed with the veggies covered in a simple four-ingredient sauce, this recipe is great for meal prepping lunches or a quick dinner.

Chicken Stir Fry recipe

Chef Sherry is a cookbook author, cake artist, recipe developer, influencer and passionate cook. A graduate of the NMC – Great Lakes Culinary School and a Certified Culinarian of the ACF – American Culinary Federation, Chef Sherry has more than 30 years of professional cooking experience. Her homemade recipes include fresh ingredients from Northern Michigan’s woods, rivers, lakes, gardens and local farm stands/markets.