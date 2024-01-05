Cadillac Pickleball Club helps raise over $2,500 in donations for Grace Bible Church in Maui

CADILLAC — A Northern Michigan pickleball club raised more than $2,000 for victims of last summer’s devastating wildfires in Hawaii.

Last August, wildfires swept throughout the island of Maui, killing at least 100 people and destroying hundreds of homes. In December, Grace Bible Church in Maui held an event for Families who lost their homes in the fires. They were able to give 1,000 gifts and provide 1,200 meals.

Shanrina Husted, a Cadillac resident who is from Maui and also the executive director of Grace Bible Church, got help from the Cadillac Pickleball Club to raise those funds.

Advertisement

“She was instrumental in getting the first pickleball tournaments that we have here. And that’s basically for local people that play here. And so when when I heard that, I thought, gosh, there’s got to be something that we can do. I mean, she’s a big part of our Cadillac community and their church community and the pickleball community, and she’s always smiling,” Andy Van Alst from the Cadillac Pickleball Club said.

The pickleball club raised more than $2,500 through donations to help with the church’s event.