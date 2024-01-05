Antrim Co. man arrested after state police said they found thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen goods in his home

Scott Kelly Munsell (Derrick Carroll)

OTSEGO COUNTY — An Antrim County man was arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars of items, state police said Friday.

On Dec. 17, 2023, a woman came to the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post to report a theft.

The victim said she had been at Kohl’s in Gaylord shopping when she put her purse down and left it in the store by mistake. Later in the day her husband received a Facebook message stating someone turned his wife’s purse in at Kohl’s, and when she picked up her purse, she noticed someone had rummaged thought it and that her handgun and phone were missing.

Troopers contacted Kohl’s and asked them to check surveillance video. Security checked the footage and observed the woman set her purse down and then it being picked up by a male who left the store and went out to a vehicle, troopers said.

The suspect rummaged through the purse and then discarded it outside of his vehicle, they said.

The person who parked next to the suspect’s vehicle then saw the purse and brought it back to the store, troopers said.

A detective trooper from the MSP Gaylord Post said they recognized the person in the video as being 30-year-old Scott Kelly Munsell from Mancelona. Munsell was a suspect in a separate larceny case he was working on.

A search warrant was executed at Munsell’s residence in Antrim County on Dec. 21, 2023. Munsell was interviewed and he showed troopers items he had stolen from other businesses around the Gaylord area, officials said.

Troopers seized over $4,000 worth of stolen items, many of which were still in the original packaging. The handgun was not located at the residence, and troopers said Munsell stated he traded the handgun for methamphetamine in Rapid City.

A second search warrant was drafted by troopers from the MSP Houghton Lake Post for a residence in Rapid City. Troopers reported they recovered the stolen handgun, along with numerous other guns and illicit drugs.

Troopers were assisted in the search warrants and investigation by detectives from the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement, Traverse Narcotics Team and the MSP Emergency Support Team.

Munsell was arraigned on Dec. 28, 2023, in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County on one count larceny of firearms, one count receiving and concealing firearms, one count larceny in a building, one count carrying concealed weapon, one count retail fraud first degree, one count retail fraud second degree, and one count retail fraud third degree.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.



