Amish teen killed, brother seriously injured after being hit while riding bikes in Oceana Co.

OCEANA COUNTY — Michigan State Police said that an Amish teen was killed while riding her bike while her brother has been taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Troopers from the MSP Hart Post said that the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Skeels Road, west of 192nd Avenue in Oceana County. They said that a 35-year-old woman was driving an SUV westbound when she hit two bicyclists also traveling westbound.

They said that the 15-year-old girl was killed while her 17-year-old brother was taken to the nearest hospital for serious injures.

Michigan State Police is still investigating the crash.