U-M Club of Grand Traverse ‘proud’ of University of Michigan’s win in the Rose Bowl

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — University of Michigan fans are still riding the wave of excitement after the big win at the Rose Bowl on Monday.

The U-M Club of Grand Traverse made up of University of Michigan alumni said it was an instant classic and they’re proud to see the team they love and support make it so far.

They said it was reminiscent of the 1997 season and they attribute it to the strong defense.

“The thing about this team is that they’ve obviously gone through a lot of adversity. There’s been a lot of off the field trouble and, you know, Harbaugh being suspended for all those games and yet the team came through. So they have really pulled together as a team and it’s just been super exciting to watch,” Mark VanderKlipp from the U-M Club of Grand Traverse said.

There’ll be a watch party next Monday night at 7:30 at the Little Fleet as the University of Michigan takes on the Washington Huskies.