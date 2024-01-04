Skegemog Raptor Center rescues eagle hit by car on Old Mission Peninsula

TRAVERSE CITY — A bald eagle is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Old Mission Peninsula.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call in Peninsula Township. A deputy stayed with the eagle until the Skegemog Raptor Center could recover it.

The center says the female eagle’s legs are paralyzed, and that the first 24 hours of care will be critical for the federally-protected raptor.

“I hate to see anything get killed on the roadside, but when an animal does it attracts scavengers to the roadside. It becomes a chain effect. So staying off your phones and paying attention and defensive driving are all good things to do,” said James Manley, the Skegemog Raptor Center executive director.

Skegemog Raptor Center says they’re currently waiting on X-ray results.