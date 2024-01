Serra Automotive, one of the top ten private automotive groups in the nation, has reportedly purchased Bill Marsh.

Started in 1982 by Bill Marsh Sr., the company is currently operated by Bill Marsh Jr., Jamie Marsh and Mike Marsh. It’s one of the largest locally-owned automotive groups in Northern Michigan.

The buyer, Serra Automotive, recently relocated to the Horizon Building in Fenton, Michigan.

Founded in 1973, Serra Automotive now operates in seven states and employs nearly 2,000 people.