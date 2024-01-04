Psychologist warns TikTok ‘invasive and abusive to teens’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Social media platforms including Facebook and TikTok are failing to stop hate and threats against LGBTQ users, a report issued Wednesday from advocacy group GLAAD found. Those are some of the internet’s most vulnerable users, with a... LGBTQ Harassment, Slurs Abound on Social Media, Report Says (910 Media Group)

Dance trends, story times, trending topics — the social media platform TikTok entertains more than 1 billion people daily. On the platform, users dive into communities and communicate to people around the world, but the dangers of this creative platform are often overlooked.

The recent study published by Amnesty International, “Driven into Darkness: How TikTok encourages self-harm and suicide ideation,” delves into the danger that TikTok poses to the physical and mental health of children and young people, specifically those already experiencing mental health problems.

Dr. M. Teri Daunter is a licensed clinical psychologist and marriage and family therapist in Petoskey.

“All social media really puts children at risk. But TikTok is the most invasive and the most abusive,” Daunter said. “I really put the onus of responsibility on the parents to protect our vulnerable to some profit-driven algorithms.”

TikTok’s algorithmic recommender targets cognitive vulnerabilities in a way that increases engagement with the platform and boosts profit for the company.

The number of active users on TikTok roughly doubled between December 2019 and September 2021 when the company announced it had surpassed 1 billion monthly users. The majority of TikTok users are thought to be children and young people.

TikTok as a drug

Daunter is disturbed by the impact technology is having on interpersonal relationships.

“TikTok is the most invasive, hypnotic, destructive social media platforms on our planet right now,” Daunter said. “It’s addictive, and it has exponentially increased its addictive components in the last three years, especially.”

Amnesty International’s research shows that TikTok has amplified the addictive aspects of design and engagement strategies, in spite of the mounting scientific evidence indicating serious risks to users. The use of social media, especially for children, can impact sleep, attention span and even cause changes in brain structure similar to those experiencing drug addiction.

“The pandemic tripled the gravity of this addiction,” Daunter said. “At this time it’s a greater concern to parents than drugs. I don’t hear very much about drugs anymore, because actually, the computer has become a drug.”

In adolescents, the brain develops regions that are associated with social rewards like peer attention. Unlike emotional processing, rational thinking does not fully develop until someone reaches their mid-twenties. Consequently, teenagers are more likely than adults to be impulsive and experience strong emotional reactions to external stimuli.

“They’re getting into a lot of psychological trouble because the social media has become so invasive and it affects and stunts their social development,” Daunter said.

What does technology addiction look like?

Early stage research is looking into the impact of excessive social media use on brain structures. Small studies show substance addictions and excessive social media use have a similar impact on the brain. Both trigger the release of high levels of dopamine, leading to a temporary emotional “high,” making the user feel low once they stop using the platform.

Daunter explained that technology addiction uses the same neural pathways that other addictions follow. They cause a sense of impulsivity in the person that is difficult to resist. Without it, they feel withdrawal.

“Taking away of a computer has become the primary consequence to teens that act out. They behave very quickly after that because they have to get their fix,” Daunter said.

In the study published by Amnesty International, participants were asked which social media app was the most difficult to stop using, and almost unanimously, participants answered TikTok.

“Joyce,” a young woman in the Philippines, explained: “I deleted it [TikTok] for a while, but that was because I was very addicted to it. … I would spend so many hours on TikTok just scrolling through videos, and it’s because you can’t help but wonder what goes up next when you scroll down.”

Daunter said the ceaseless scrolling Joyce experienced is an example of compulsive and automatic behavior, a telltale sign of addiction.

“When someone does something repetitively, you carve these grooves into the brain, and the more you do that behavior, the deeper those grooves become,” Daunter said.

The symptoms associated with this excessive use of social media include depression, anxiety, lack of focus and insomnia.

“Addiction basically is a very complex interaction among many brain circuits, and genetics and the environment and an individual’s life experience. Yet we know that it is very treatable,” Daunter said. “We know that the brain is very neuroplastic and it can regenerate itself. There’s techniques of training anybody with an addiction to think differently so that they can reprogram their brain.”

The flaws of ‘For You’

Beyond its addictive nature, TikTok’s “For You” feed poses additional risks for children and young people with pre-existing mental health concerns.

A technical investigation conducted by Amnesty International, the Algorithmic Transparency Institute and AI Forensics shows that children and young people who watch mental health-related content on TikTok’s For You page can quickly fall into rabbit holes of potentially harmful content, including videos romanticizing depressive thinking, self-harm and suicide.

The For You platform is one of the more insidious sides of TikTok, Daunter said.

“(For You causes) them to feel like somehow there’s someone outside of themselves that’s interested in their needs,” Daunter said.

The danger of specifically curated content is obvious in the case of Molly Russell. At age 14, Russel died from an act of self-harm after having viewed depressive content on Instagram. In October 2022, a coroner’s inquest into the death of the British teenager was the first to officially recognize social media as having “likely contributed” to a person’s death.

“Exposing a young person experiencing depressive symptoms to a social media feed consisting of a high volume of posts that discuss, normalize or even romanticize depressive thinking, self-harm and suicide has potential to exacerbate young users’ pre-existing mental health issues and can potentially contribute to harmful and even devastating real-world actions,” states the Amnesty International study.

TikTok widely markets its ability to create a perpetually custom feed by analyzing a user’s interaction with the platform, effectively profiling the user, from the start.

In its own words: “From the moment you start your TikTok journey, your first set of likes, comments, and replays will initiate recommendations as the system begins to learn more about your video tastes… These recommendations should become increasingly more personalized over time. Following new accounts, exploring hashtags, sounds, effects, and trending topics will all help to refine your feed.”

The long-term impact of social media

The most alarming cultural change Daunter has noted since the rise of social media are synthetic relationships. TikTok and other social media mock a personal network but lack the authentic experience of connecting with someone face to face.

“It’s like eating empty calories: They fill you up temporarily, but they never really nourish you long term,” said Daunter. “Technology is leaving a real world very fractured, and it’s stealing so much of the joy from teenagers in terms of moment to moment.”

“That in itself is affecting all their other relationships. They’re late getting into relationships merely because they don’t know how to do it. They’re so used to synthetic relationships, they don’t know how to feel and express themselves. That affects any intimate relationship that they choose to have,” Daunter said.

In addition to relational issues, according to the Surgeon General, excessive social media sue has been linked to sleep problems, attention problems, and feelings of exclusion among adolescents.

What can be done?

The first line of defense to children against social media is their parents. Parents can help instill life-long emotional stability for their children by prioritizing healthy connections at home.

“Parents have to work four times as hard to socialize their children properly in today’s world and away from social media. What they need to do is to bring in other families to their homes who have the same healthy habits of being more active rather than spending time on social media,” Daunter said.

Other suggestions to parents include prioritizing in-person socializing and modeling the behavior expected from children. Watch out for signs your teen may be struggling with tech addiction: Your child may seem withdrawn or over occupied with their phone.

“You talk to them and they’ll they’ll say OK, and it’s like they never heard you, they never budge off of the phone,” Daunter said. ”There’s a personality change, and that’s what an addiction does. We’ve seen teens with tech addictions that become very aggressive even towards their siblings, because anything that gets in the way of their fix and the time of being on the internet is bothersome, so they don’t want to be bothered by anyone.”

In the meantime, some states are joining the battle. Legislation enacted in Utah in March 2023 gives parents unprecedented access to and control over their children’s social media accounts. In May 2023, Montana became the first U.S. state to ban TikTok over separate concerns regarding the platform’s data security given its Chinese roots, although experts have questioned whether a state-level ban is technically feasible.















