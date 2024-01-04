On The Road: 75 Hour Challenge at Boyne Mountain

A 75 hour ski challenge will be coming to Boyne Mountain for their 75th anniversary.

The ski challenge is open to all ages and will begin on January 10th through the 13th.

All registration fees and related lift tickets will be benefiting Challenge Mountain that makes outdoor sports and recreation possible for anyone.

Participants can ski in groups or take on the challenge solo, with many prizes to look forward to throughout the weekend.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are getting all the details before the big weekend.