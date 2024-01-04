Manna Food Project receives $50,000 grant from A.A. Van Elslander Foundation

HARBOR SPRINGS — A Northern Michigan non-profit is getting a major boost.

The Manna Food Project based in Harbor Springs received a $50,000 grant from the A.A. Van Elslander Foundation.

The money will go toward their Food 4 Kids Backpack Program. Backpacks full of food will be given out to children in need across Antrim, Emmet and Charlevoix Counties. And the food in the backpacks will be both dietitian and child approved.

“It‘s been a struggle in 2023 for a lot of families just to make ends meet with inflation and the cost of living has been outpacing wages. So we can help lessen that burden and that’s what we’re here to do, and we’re just excited to be able to help the community,” Carrie Klingelsmith, the Manna Food Project executive director, said.

The Mann Food Project relies on donations for these campaigns. If you would like to donate, click here.