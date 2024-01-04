‘Fight the Freeze’ and donate to a good cause with TCAPS basketball

TRAVERSE CITY — A basketball game between two Traverse City rivals will all go to a good cause.

TC West and TC Central will face off in the “Fight the Freeze” game on Friday, Jan. 5.

You can get into the game free thank to Nicolet Bank, which purchased every single ticket. In return, they’re asking everyone to bring non-perishable food items or gift cards.

Those donations will go to students living below the poverty line, a quarter of all TCAPS students.

“It’s really important for us that as a school district, we try and make sure that we provide everything that a kid may need that they don’t have,” said Dr. John VanWagoner, the TCAPS Superintendent.

Anyone who donates an item has the chance to win a $500 flight voucher from Cherry Capital Airport. If you can’t make it to the game, please consider dropping off items at either of Nicolet’s Traverse City branches.