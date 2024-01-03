Whitmer orders flags to be lowered Thursday to honor fallen Michigan Marine

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Jan. 4 to honor and remember fallen U.S Marine Sgt. Matthew K. Bylski, who died at the age of 23 during a training accident at Camp Pendleton.

The flag lowering will coincide with the date of Bylski’s funeral.

”Matthew represented the best of Michigan as he served our nation in uniform,” said Whitmer. “A proud husband, son, and brother, he leaves behind a legacy that we should all strive to live up to. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fellow soldiers.”

Advertisement

Bylski grew up in Royal Oak and attended Hazel Park High School, where he played football and baseball. Bylski is survived by his wife, Lexi, who he married in 2022; his father, Ken; his mother, Sandra Rogoff; and his brother.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day. Flags should be returned to full staff on Jan. 5.