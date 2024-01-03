Traverse City Salvation Army exceeds Red Kettle Campaign goal by $30K

TRAVERSE CITY — The bells have stopped ringing, and the final red kettles have been collected by the Traverse City Salvation Army.

They say Red Kettle Campaign donations exceeded their $240,000 goal by about $30,000!

“We can’t say thank you enough. We can’t stress enough that every penny that they put in the kettles, every dollar that they donate, goes back into our community. When the kettles are done, when the bells stop ringing, our work is just beginning,” said Greg Irwin, Salvation Army envoy.

Advertisement

The Traverse City Salvation Army will now use that money to help hundreds of families in need across Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse County.

They say the need for donations is year-round, and encourage everyone to continue donating to a good cause.