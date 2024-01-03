Traverse City area named one of best places in the world to visit in 2024

Northern Michigan residents know how special our area is, and now thanks to a list published on CNN, the whole world will.

The list was released Tuesday and features 24 places around the world that travelers should check out in 2024. Only three spots in the U.S. made the list, with “Northwest Michigan” being the first. Locations in Florida and Texas also made the list.

CNN Travel said it chose the locations based on “places that are still largely undiscovered, or alluring in the offseason, or frequently overlooked for their larger first cities or neighbors.”

In choosing Michigan, CNN highlighted Traverse City, Grand Traverse Bay, Leelanau Peninsula, Leland, Glen Arbor and more.

Other locations around the world that were featured included Sumba, Indonesia, Turkey’s Black Sea coast, Tartu, Estonia, and more.

