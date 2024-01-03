Redistricting Commission unable to appeal to Supreme Court after resignations

Michigan’s first redistricting commission had an eventful holiday season with fresh resignations, a special meeting and absences from members that prevented the body from appealing a recent court decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Members of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission held a special meeting on Dec. 28 after a federal court decision ruled over a dozen Metro Detroit legislative districts unconstitutional, saying they diluted the power of Black voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act. The meeting was intended to allow the Commission to discuss next steps, but the absences of some members and resignations of others denied the body the quorum they needed to take official action.

The Commission had 11 voting members present at the beginning of the meeting, which was reduced to eight after a two-hour long closed session. Three members — Rhonda Lange, Rebecca Szetela and Erin Wagner— were not present after the closed session, leaving the body without a quorum and unable to officially conduct business.

Lange and Wagner, both Republicans, had told the Commission’s executive director Edward Woods that they had emergencies. Szetela, an independent and an attorney, told Woods that she had to finish year-end business with her clients, according to Woods. But some Commission members weren’t satisfied with these explanations.

Richard Weiss, an independent, said he believed two of the absent commissioners had intentionally left the meeting to deny the body a quorum.

“I found that quite interesting since the state and the public is paying us to do this job, and they pretty much sabotaged this meeting on purpose,” he said. “That’s my opinion, of course, and I believe one of the other commissioners also did the same thing.”

Other members appeared frustrated at the absences of their colleagues and said that several attempts had been made to contact them following the closed session.

“I think that this is a delay tactic at the minimum — I think most of us can see that,” said Anthony Eid, an independent commissioner. “Are we allowed to speak to that — if there is some way to compel the commissioners who are missing to show up?”

If one more Commission member had been present, the body would’ve been able to vote on appealing the Court’s decision to the U.S. Supreme Court or otherwise take action in response to the ruling.

The day before the meeting, a group of former Detroit lawmakers called for the appointment of a special master to oversee the process of redrawing the impacted districts.

The Commission entered its closed session about 40 minutes into the meeting on the advice of legal counsel David Fink. Commissioners were split on entering the closed session — previous closed sessions have invited legal battles over the legality of Michigan public bodies holding non-public discussions.

Fink suggested “in the strongest possible terms” that the Commission hold their legal discussions in a closed session. Not doing so would be akin to playing poker with your cards face up, Fink said.

The Commission also addressed resignations of three of the body’s 13 voting members. The resignations of Democrats MC Rothhorn and Dustin Witjes were effective before the meeting began, while Republican Doug Clark remained a voting member until the end of the meeting.

Witjes resigned after moving to Illinois for his career, while Rothhorn cited his “weary soul.” Clark cited growing health concerns for his resignation.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, the new commissioners will be selected at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3. Members will be randomly drawn from a pool of other semi-finalist applicants who match the departing members’ party affiliations. Two commissioners had resigned in 2020, sparking the same procedure to fill their seats.

The Commission will meet again on Jan. 11 where the topic of an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court and other responses to the ruling may be officially considered.