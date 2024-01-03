MI Healthy Mind: Aging out of foster care

They had all the odds stacked against them, but they overcame them and inspired other kids from foster care to do the same.

This episode of MI Healthy Mind dares you to be inspired by two men who have risen above the hardship life threw at them.

Marsaille Arbuckle, a returning guest, realized how many young people from foster care aged out of the system and directly into trouble. He was among the mere 2% of children from the foster care system to go on to college, and now he helps others do the same.

Justin Black, also a former child of the foster care system, considers himself lucky to have had Arbuckle’s example and help in his transistion aging out of the system.

Now, he takes the center stage in this episode as he details what it’s like to age out of the system, why so many people in that situation fall victim to crime, homelessness or even premature death, and how he’s managed to exceed all the expectations.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.