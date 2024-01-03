Men accused of drunk driving and crashing truck into Traverse City marina

TRAVERSE CITY — Officers say a driver fled from police and crashed their truck into a lake after leaving a bar without paying.

Officers say on Dec. 30, the driver and three other people were seen driving on the sidewalk and grass on Woodmere Ave.

When police stopped the truck, they say the driver ran off. He was caught and reportedly drunk.

During the arrest attempt, officers say one of the passengers took off in the truck and drove it into Clinch Park Marina.

Both men were arrested, and police later discovered they had skipped out on paying their bar tab at SideTraxx.