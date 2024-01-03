Former Boyne City man who was already in prison and about to get parole is charged with child sexual assault

Jessie James Wisdom

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY — In May 2022, an adult contacted the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post and alleged she had been sexually assaulted when she was between the ages of 8 and 16 years old, troopers said. The assaults began in 2006, she told them.

Troopers found that the perpetrator, Jessie James Wisdom, formerly of Boyne City, was incarcerated in Mississippi and eligible for parole in October 2022.

A lengthy investigation followed, and Wisdom was interviewed while incarcerated in Mississippi. He denied the allegations, troopers said.

A report was turned over to the Charlevoix County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 13, 2022. Wisdom was then denied parole.

The MSP 7th District Fugitive Team traveled to Mississippi and took custody of now 41-year-old Wisdom, troopers said. He was brought back to Michigan and lodged in the Charlevoix County Jail on Dec. 20, 2023.

Wisdom was arraigned on Dec. 29 in the 90th District Court in Charlevoix County on two counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree (victim under 13), and one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree relationship.



