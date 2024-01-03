For Love of Water files appeal to overturn approval of Enbridge’s Line 5 relocation

TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City-based environmental group is challenging a decision to relocate Line 5.
For Love of Water filed an appeal with the Michigan Court of Appeals to overturn the Michigan Public Service Commission’s approval of Enbridge’s application to relocate Line 5 to a proposed underground tunnel.
The twin natural gas liquids and crude oil pipelines currently run along the floor of the straits of Mackinac.
FLOW claims the MPSC dismissed alternatives to the pipeline, violating Michigan’s Environmental Protection Act.