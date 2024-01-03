For Love of Water files appeal to overturn approval of Enbridge’s Line 5 relocation

Lake pipe FILE - In this photo provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, footage played on a television screen shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac, Mich., in June 2020. A federal review of plans for the Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel will take more than a year longer than originally planned, officials said Thursday, March 23, 2023, likely delaying completion of the project — if approved — until 2030 or later. (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy via AP, File)

TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City-based environmental group is challenging a decision to relocate Line 5.

For Love of Water filed an appeal with the Michigan Court of Appeals to overturn the Michigan Public Service Commission’s approval of Enbridge’s application to relocate Line 5 to a proposed underground tunnel.

The twin natural gas liquids and crude oil pipelines currently run along the floor of the straits of Mackinac.

FLOW claims the MPSC dismissed alternatives to the pipeline, violating Michigan’s Environmental Protection Act.