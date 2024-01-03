Ferris State University places second as ‘Institution of the Year’ in National Esports Awards

BIG RAPIDS — Esports has gained a lot of popularity since it was first created in the 1970s.

“So, Esports is the competitive side of video gaming. So, think of when you think of like gaming in general. It’s like pickup basketball. You can go play anytime with your friends, but that’s not necessarily the same thing as playing in even like a YMCA league or a high school tournament or the NBA. That Esports is that competitive side. That NBA level of video game playing,” said Esports Coordinator at Ferris State University, Jono Eaton.

Esports at Ferris State has gained a lot of traction, so much so, they placed second as “Institution of the Year” in the National Esports awards. And now they are recruiting students from all over the nation, to come be a part of their team.

“So, we recruit specific students. We give scholarships that a lot of kids come specifically to fairs to compete on one of our teams against other universities,” said Eaton.

Eaton created the club seven years ago.

“You know, seven years ago when I first started the E-sports club as a student, I never would have pictured, you know, being flown to Vegas and like, being representing the institution there,” he said.

Because of his passion, the club turned into an official varsity program four years ago.

“I’m very thankful that we’ve had that opportunity, and that Ferris has believed in us enough to kind of make this investment, build us, this arena filled us, you know, the resources that we have, the production space, you know, allow us to do all the things that we do,” Eaton said.

But, he said they are not done climbing yet.

“We’re very thankful to the Scholars Awards hosted by the E-sports. Awards gave us the number two for Esports institution. So that’s institution wide that’s that combines our academic program done by us to mentor our competitive program. There’s still one more spot to get. We want to be number one next year and we absolutely believe we can. But even number two, you know, there’s 500 plus universities across the country that are doing Esports institutionally. And to get that second place still holds a dear spot in our hearts for sure,” he said.

And with 156 people on their rosters, and over 500 students in the club, Eaton said it could not have been possible if it wasn’t for the passion from his students.

“All of this wouldn’t be possible without the effort from the students. I have a student, two big student leaders that are the main drivers behind it. It’s Kyle Wilkowski and Cacie Clifford have been absolutely fantastic in making this happen. Kyle and I have been building this program for the past couple of years. He’s been here I think three years now, and it wouldn’t be possible without them,” said Eaton.

To learn more about Ferris State Universities Esports program, click here.