Deputies: Man hit by car and killed in Grand Traverse Co. after being reported missing

TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a man was hit by a car and killed after he was reported missing.

Deputies were called to Cedar Run Road near Hidden Gables Drive around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

They say a driver from Lake Ann had called to report that he had hit something. Deputies found a man in the ditch, deceased.

Deputies say they had earlier taken a report from a woman that her husband had gone out for a smoke and never came back. They believe this was the man who was killed.

Deputies say the driver was not drunk and was driving in the correct lane at legal speed.