Cheboygan Co. Road Commission trying to replace Orchard Beach Bridge due to its ‘critical condition’

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Cheboygan County Road Commission is looking to replace a key bridge in the county.

The bridge known as Orchard Beach Bridge has been in critical for almost four years. And if the bridge is to go out, it would be a huge blow to that community as the detour around can take a lot of time. Which could turn into a huge problem for first responders in the area.

The bridge will now be under yearly inspections and MDOT recently came out to inspect the bridge.

“They didn’t lower the weight restriction, but we’re concerned right now because the bridge is deteriorating quickly with the corrosion and things that are critical parts of the bridge. How quickly it’s going to deteriorate, the most likely will be way restricted further all the way to the point where it will be taken down to three tons, which is the minimum we will take it to before it’s permanently closed,” Matthew Hall, the managing director for Cheboygan County Road Commission, said.

They have been chosen for a possible federal bridge bundling application, and could use help by filling out a letter of support.

If you would like to fill out that letter, click here.