Charlevoix First Friday Event coming back for the fourth year

CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix’s First Friday Event is back again this year, and 2024 is their year of themes.

From January through April, they will have events going on the first Friday of each month from 4-8 p.m.

Whatever the national holiday is on that Friday is what the event theme will be focused around. This week’s theme is whipped cream because Friday is National Whipped Cream Day.

They have a cocktail trail map for you to follow, and you can win prizes by spinning a wheel. To do that, you can either have a cocktail trail punch card with holes punched in it, or spend money downtown that day and bring the receipt.

“This is the time of year where we’re trying to drive more people into downtown Charlevoix. it’s just a matter of kind of drawing people here to raise awareness of that fact that we are a year round community and we’re still vibrant and there’s still cool things happening,” Lindsey Dotson, the executive director of the City of Charlevoix DDA, said.

The main hub will be located at the Cantina in downtown Charlevoix.

This is the fourth year of the event.