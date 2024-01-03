Catch some rare snow-based fun this season at Northern Power Race Park

MANCELONA — It hasn’t been much of a white winter, but that hasn’t stopped all winter activities.

Northern Power Race Park in Mancelona is the only public snocross track in Michigan. They say they were able to make snow and maintain it through the warm December weather.

They’re hosting some fun events for the public this weekend like a “ditchbanger showdown” and, of course, snocross races.

“For our fans or spectators, we have the Red Bull truck coming out, who is going to supply free Red Bull for all the spectators. Antrim County Snowmobile Club will be here with food. They have a raffle sled that they’re raffling off on Saturday this week, so you can enter to win that as well,” said director Rene Maier.

Tickets are available at the gate, and Mancelona students can get in free if they bring their student I.D.