Bomb threat reported at Michigan Capitol; building evacuated

The Michigan Capitol was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, the Michigan State Police confirmed.

“In response to a threat made involving the Michigan State Capitol Building in Lansing, we can confirm a threat was emailed to a general account for the Michigan State Capitol Commission around 7:45 a.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024,” said Lori Dougovito, a public affairs representative for MSP. “The Capitol was evacuated, the building searched, and the Michigan State Police currently has MSP Canine teams still sweeping the building.”

Dougovito said the agency was aware of similar threats being made across the country. At least four other state Capitol buildings were the country received similar threats Wednesday, including Kentucky, Georgia, Connecticut and Mississippi. The threat received in Georgia was determined to be a “hoax” by local authorities.

Dougovito was unable to confirm whether the threat was deemed credible or not and said that MSP canine teams were still sweeping the building around noon Wednesday. The Capitol will remain closed for the rest of the day. she added.