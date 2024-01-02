Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race canceled due to lack of snow

On Tuesday, it was announced that the 2024 Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race has been canceled.

Organizers say the trails currently have less than an inch of snow, with no substantial amount predicted in the 10-day forecast.

The Board of Directors will be looking into options for successful races in the future, and they encourage everyone to support sponsors who may be suffering from a lack of winter tourism this season.

More information and updates will be shared on the race’s Facebook page.

Mushers registered for the race should receive a refund in three to five business days. Please email registration@tcsdr.org if you experience any issues.