Northern Michigan photographer captures incredible picture of the Rose Bowl

TRAVERSE CITY — A Northern Michigan photographer captured an incredible pictures at the Rose Bowl Monday night.

Michigan Sky Media Owner Tyler Leipprandt got the opportunity to go up in a helicopter over the game for this amazing shot. It not only shows the stadium and massive crowd, but also a B-2 Stealth Bomber flying over the game.

This has been on Leipprandt’s bucket list for the past few years, and he’s been preparing for this kind of capture even before knowing Michigan would be playing in the Rose Bowl.

Advertisement

“For the last months I’ve been nervous about that chance out there because you get one shot, it’s a split second. If you’re not in the right spot, it’s not going to work out. Just to look back at this and just look at all the locations that I’ve been in, shots that I’ve got, I’m just truly blessed to be able to do that,” Leipprandt said.

You can buy prints from Michigan Sky Media that include this photo and many other awesome captures.