Michigan State Police doing initiative to educate people about human trafficking

CADILLAC — It’s national Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Michigan State Police has once again partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking to spread awareness.

MSP first partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking in 2015 and the duo has become a leader in trafficking awareness and education.

Now MSP motor carrier officers have joined in on the fight. They are doing a weeklong initiative to raise awareness and educate individuals in high-risk places. These places include truck stops, rest areas and public parking lots.

Advertisement

The motor carrier officers work close and enforce rules with anyone who is for hire driving, such as truckers.

“Because we work so close with them, it’s very easy to, you know, just talk to them. Even handing out these little wallet cards that we have or some of the window stickers that we help with just promotes a little bit more, you know, keeps it in the back of their mind that, hey, let’s keep an eye out for these things,” MCO Jessica Penn from Michigan State Police said.

For more information on how to report and spot human trafficking, click here.