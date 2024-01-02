Lonomi Crossfit in Cadillac says they will help you reach your New Years Resolutions

CADILLAC — With the New Year finally here, people are already working on their resolutions.

Lonomi CrossFit in Cadillac says that if your goals include losing weight, getting into shape, or even reducing stress, they can help!

“You come into a class an hour, you know, very scheduled structured class to come in. You have your warmup, you know, your, your workout prep a little bit of strength, your workout, and then you get to cool down a stretch. And then in the meantime, you’re doing it with people who enjoy the same type of atmosphere, the community, the people that you end up building a bond of your community there,” says coach and Co-Owner Derek Wing.

They say their CrossFit gym is a community meaning if your intimated by going to the gym, they have people there who will make trying something new less stressful.

“It can be intimidating to walk in the door for the first time. So, you know, just as a reminder, especially here at Lonomi, we try to stress like, hey, man, we’re not scary or intimidating people,” says Coach and Co-Owner Nate Blohm.

And Blohm says it’s a great way to relieve stress.

“People leave a little happier. It’s an endorphin boost. You know, you just feel better. And definitely after a hard workout,” he says.

