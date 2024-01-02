Leelanau Cheese Company wins two major accolades from the World Cheese Awards

SUTTONS BAY — A Northern Michigan business has been globally recognized for their outstanding cheese.

Leelanau Cheese Company in Suttons Bay won two major accolades from the World Cheese Awards held in Norway. They won a super gold for their Leelanau Raclette, making it one of only 100 cheese selected at this rank worldwide, and also an award for their Leelanau Reserve.

More than 4,200 entries were submitted to the competition.

“A lot of hard work in addition to, you know, just the grind of everyday making sure that we’re making a quality and consistent product and then to have it recognized internationally amongst where that cheese is made traditionally in Switzerland, which we were able to beat out a lot of really good cheesemakers as well in Europe. I mean, yeah, that’s a huge deal for us,” Gary Smith, Leelanau Cheese Company managing partner, said.

Leelanau Cheese also offers dining services and special programs throughout the year.

For more information on those, or if you want to order their products,