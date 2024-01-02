First baby of 2024 born at Munson Healthcare system in Cadillac, and his name will steal your heart

CADILLAC- As many parents know, babies come where and when they want to, but there can only be one baby names the first in 2024!

This year, the first baby born in Munson Healthcare system was in Cadillac.

“It’s the greatest gift ever,” said first time father Eric May.

Advertisement

As many know, being a brand-new parent is exciting in itself.

“He came out and I was just I was just stunned that he came out of me,” said first time mother Spencer May.

From picking out a name.

“So, his name is Robin. And that comes from the relationship that I have with my father. We grew up together with comic books and video games and that sort of thing. And my specific favorite was Batman,” said Eric.

Advertisement

To already make plans when the baby comes.

:”Whenever we got to go to the car, we can always say, Robin to the Batmobile and it’ll be alright,” said Eric.

There is nothing quite like the birthing process.

“The process was rough, but it was smooth for her,” said Eric.

Advertisement

Spencer and Eric May were expecting their baby on Dec. 27.

“I honestly thought I was going to have him on Christmas. I was like hoping that I would have them before Christmas, but then I was due the 27th,” said Spencer.

But instead, baby Robin had plans of his own, being the first baby to be born in 2024 in the Munson Healthcare System.

But his plan did not include coming right as the ball dropped, but two hours later at 2:26 in the morning.

Advertisement

“It has been an incredible journey over the last nine months. Just being there for her, supporting her through everything,” said Eric.

But they weren’t the only ones who were excited.

“And then to get the little cherry on top with the first baby of the year and the gift basket,” said Eric.

The staff at Munson made sure that it would be a memory that they will remember forever.

“I mean, it’s really nice that the nurses put that together every year for this. The ones that are, you know, born from New Year’s. It’s really nice that they go out of their way to do that for people,” said Spencer.

And baby Robin made ringing in the New Year, one mom and dad will never forget.

“He’s just perfect. I was very nervous that, you know, he wasn’t going to have all his fingers and toes or anything, but he’s definitely, definitely a miracle baby,” said Spencer.

“It’s like a new beginning. It’s like a brand-new start. And I’m really ready to begin this journey as a dad,” said Eric.

Munson Healthcare in Traverse City also welcomed a bundle of joy on New Years Day at 12:03p.m.

Liam Wesley Pater

Baby Liam Pater was born to his mom and dad Bailey and Zak Pater, weighing 7lbs. 5oz.